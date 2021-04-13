Law Enforcement 4/13/2021

Van Wert Police

April 11, 12:35 p.m. — Caleb E. Morrow, 24, of 324 N. Washington St., was charged with domestic violence for an incident that occurred at his residence.

April 8, 11:10 a.m. — Andrew C. Carrino, 30, of 117 1/2 S. Vine St., was arrested on a warrant issued in Mercer County following a traffic stop at the intersection of Ervin Road and Walnut Street.

April 8, 1:41 a.m. — Rickey L. Shupe Jr., 40, of 514 1/2 Woodland Ave., was arrested on a warrant issued in Van Wert Municipal Court.

April 7, 1:53 p.m. — Daniel C.L. Vibbert, 30, of 131 Keplar St., was cited for domestic violence in connection with an incident at his residence.

April 3, 3:32 a.m. — Michael W. Copeland Jr., 25, of Decatur, Indiana, was cited for obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia as a result of a traffic stop at the intersection of Cherry and Greenewald streets.

April 3, 8:24 a.m. — Flaviano J. Lorenzo, 21, of Huntington, Indiana, was cited for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI), obstructing official business, criminal damaging, and driving without a valid operator’s license while working at The Landing subdivision.

April 1, 9:50 p.m. — Kevin O. Davies, 31, of 223 W. Fourth St., was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia as a result of a traffic stop near the intersection of Cherry and Sycamore streets.

March 30, 6:20 p.m. — Daniel Ishiguro, 19, of 776 Race St., was charged with domestic violence and underage consumption of alcohol while at his residence.

March 29, 7:41 p.m. — Andrew L. Thomas, 39, of Ohio City, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant issued in Van Wert Municipal Court while in the Towne Center retail development. Charges of obstructing official business and resisting arrest are currently pending.

March 27, 1:32 a.m. — Jamison B. Clouse, 18, of 10939 Lincoln Highway, was cited for OVI and underage consumption following a traffic stop near the intersection of Washington Street and Webster Avenue.

March 25, 6:44 p.m. — Christopher S. Spanos, 51, of 1133 W. Main St., Apt. 5, was cited for violation of a civil protection order while in the 500 block of Collins Avenue.