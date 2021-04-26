Law Enforcement 4/27/2021

Van Wert Police

April 25, 1:04 a.m. — Dillon S. Nihiser, 25, of 815 W. Main St., Apt. 20, was cited for having physical control of a motor vehicle while impaired, and possession of drug abuse instruments while in the 800 block of North Washington Street.

April 24, 6:13 a.m. — Seth A. Jump, 20, of 1127 Olympic Drive, was charged with aggravated menacing for an incident that occurred at his residence.

April 23, 6:07 p.m. — Robert E. Thompson, 37, of 234 W. Main St., Apt. 12, was cited for public indecency while in the 300 block of South Wayne Street.

April 24, 10:03 a.m. — Milo B. Holt Jr., 22, of 402 S. Wayne St., was arrested on an outstanding warrant while in the 400 block of South Wayne Street.

April 23, 8:16 a.m. — Kyle R. Leatherman, 21, of 314 N. Tyler St., was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) following a traffic stop in the 1100 block of South Shannon Street.

April 21, 6:36 a.m. — Daniel C.L. Vibbert, 30, of 245 N. Chestnut St., was charged with OVI, driving without a valid license, and possession of drug abuse instruments following a traffic stop in the 700 block of East Main Street.

April 19, 12:47 a.m. — Chad F. Robinson, 42, of 234 W. Main St., Apt. 5, was charged with criminal trespassing at the Van Wert Walmart store.

April 16, 11:38 a.m. — Beth Ann Wright, 52, of 407 S. Walnut St., as charged with obstructing official business and was arrested on an outstanding warrant issued in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court while near the intersection of Greenewald and Cherry streets.