Law Enforcement 5/12/2021

Van Wert Police

May 1, 11:16 p.m. — Krystle L. Shinnaberry, 34, of 420 N. Chestnut St., was arrested on a warrant issued in Van Wert Municipal Court while in the 200 block of North Chestnut Street, and was also charged with obstructing official business in connection with the arrest.

May 7, 9:54 p.m. — Christopher L. Runyon, 45, of 113 Bonnewitz Ave., was arrested on a warrant issued in Van Wert Municipal Court following a traffic stop near the intersection of Central Avenue and Chestnut Street.

April 29, 1:25 p.m. — Matthew A. Southerland, 38, of 523 N. Franklin St., was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI). possession of drug abuse instruments, and possession of drug paraphernalia as a result of a traffic stop near the intersection of Walnut and Frothingham streets.

April 28, 12:13 p.m. — Zachariah P. Germann, 23, of 317 Thorn St., was charged with violating a civil protection order while in the 900 block of East Main Street.