Law Enforcement 5/25/2021

Van Wert Police

May 19, 5:42 p.m. — Bobby L. Burnett, 26, of Venedocia, was arrested on three outstanding warrants while in the 500 block of Center Street.

May 18, 9:02 a.m. — Nicholas A. Conn, 43, of 217 S. Fulton St., was charged with trafficking in drugs, operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI), and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license as a result of a traffic stop at the intersection of Keplar and Washington streets.

May 17, 3:19 p.m. — Dillon S. Nihiser, 25, of 12261 Convoy Road, was arrested on three outstanding warrants issued in Van Wert Municipal Court.

May 15, 4:48 p.m. — James M.D. Burdg, 34, of Ashley, Indiana, was arrested on an outstanding Van Wert Municipal Court warrant while in the Towne Center retail development.