Niswongers give to Back to School event

Independent staff and submitted information

Scott Niswonger was born and grew up in Van Wert, where he learned to fly, soloing on his 16th birthday. He is a graduate of Purdue University with a degree in Aviation Technology and was awarded an honorary Doctor of Technology degree in 2004.

In addition, Mr. Niswonger earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Tusculum University in 1986, from which he was later awarded an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree in 2006. He also holds an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters degree from East Tennessee State University and an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters degree from the University of Tennessee.

Over the last three years, the Niswongers, Scott and his wife, Nikki, have generously donated to the Operation Back to School event. With this year’s donation, the couple will have given a total of $12,500 towards this outreach.

Last year, Operation Back to School reached over 1,000 students in the local community. The event will be held this year from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, August 1, at its original location in Fountain Park. This free event provides backpacks filled with school supplies and personal hygiene items to all county school children, preschool through eighth grade. There will also be games and food offered to all who attend.

Pre-registration is required, which can be completed online at www.vanwertfirst.net or by visiting the First United Methodist Church office to fill out a registration form.

The high school event will be held at a later date. For more information, volunteering opportunities, or to donate to this event, call the church office at 419.238.0631, extension 307.