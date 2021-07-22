Dr. Oconer to speak at 1st UM Church

Independent staff and submitted information

Dr. Luther Oconer will be speaking at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert this Sunday, July 25, at 9:30 a.m.

Dr. Oconer

Dr. Oconer is associate professor of theology at Asbury Theological Seminary in Wilmore, Kentucky, and locations throughout the U.S. He has also served on the faculty and was the director of the Center for Evangelical United Brethren Heritage at United Theological Seminary in Dayton since 2012. He teaches on the area of United Methodist studies, the Holiness Movement, Pentecostal/ Charismatic Movement, and church renewal. He completed his doctorate in Wesleyan/Methodist studies from Drew University in 2009. He is also the first vice president of the Wesleyan Theological Society, current editor of the Wesleyan Journal for Religious Studies, and is an ordained elder in The United Methodist Church in the Philippines.

Dr. Oconer is passionate about promoting revival in churches and seeing them renewed by the power of the Holy Spirit. He regularly preaches in renewal conferences and lead workshops on divine healing in the U. S., and internationally.

Dr. Oconer will be speaking on the “Convincing Work of the Holy Spirit” from the Gospel of John 16:7-11. Michaela Johnson will be leading in the music ministry, along with organist Scott Turner. First U.M. Church is currently holding one worship service throughout the summer, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

First United Methodist Church is located at the corner of Central Avenue and Jefferson Street, across from Fountain Park in downtown Van Wert. Pastor Chris Farmer and the congregation of First Church warmly invite people to attend in person or online at vanwertfirst.net.