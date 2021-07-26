Law Enforcement 7/26/2021

Van Wert Police

July 22, 3:56 p.m. — Donald E. Hammons III, 43, of rural Middle Point, was arrested in the 400 block of Boyd Avenue on a warrant issued in Allen County.

July 21, 11:51 p.m. — Sierra L. Thatcher, 34, of 405 S. Vine St., was arrested on a probation violation warrant issued in Adams County (Indiana) Superior Court.

July 21, 5:39 p.m. — Christie A. Rowe, 54, of Convoy, was charged with theft for allegedly shoplifting food and other items at the local Walmart store.

July 18, 12:35 p.m. — Danielle M. Hall, 18, of Mendon, was charged with theft for allegedly shoplifting clothing and other items from the local Walmart store.

July 20, 8:46 p.m. — Joseph R. Lautzenheiser, 43, of rural Van Wert, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and also cited for disorderly conduct and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

July 10 11:15 p.m. — Christopher E. Wasson, 53, of 1 Warren Road, was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired after reportedly crashing his bicycle in the 600 block of South Walnut Street while intoxicated.