Sandhu, Li new Bee Gee Realty agents

Independent staff and submitted information

Jag Sandhu and Andy Li have successfully completed the Ohio Division of Real Estate licensing exam and Bee Gee Realty & Auction Company announces that they are now licensed real estate agents.

Jag Sandhu

Andrew Li

Sandhu completed his real estate education at Davis College. He and his wife and two children reside in Van Wert and call The Landing at Dickinson Farm subdivision their home. Sandhu and his family have the distinction of being the very first residents of the new subdivision. He is from Toronto, Canada, and decided to move to Van Wert after visiting relatives and experiencing small town life.

His passion is to assist those with a need to buy or sell a home. He welcomes phone calls and can be reached at 419.513.9704 or 419.238.5555.

Li is a 2021 graduate of Van Wert High School. He participated in the CEO (Career Employment Opportunity) program during his senior year. Bee Gee Realty & Auction Company is a sponsor of the CEO program and was happy to have Li spend part of each school day with staff members learning the real estate business.

He has been a Van Wert resident his entire life and helps his family at Peking Restaurant, which is owned by his parents. Li is also attending Ohio Northern University and pursuing a degree in business finance. He can be reached at 419.513.1332 or 419.238.5555.