Children donate

During Trinity and North Union’s Vacation Bible School, held July 12-15 at Trinity UMC, the children were encouraged to give one plastic bin of baby items such as baby toys, wipes, and sippy cups for the PLC’s Baby Boutique. Altogether, the kids brought in 108 items, enough for three bins. PLC officials said that they will use the items to allow young mothers and fathers to get items for their babies at little or no cost. During the week, the 48 kids who attended were encouraged to get involved with the mission projects, and they crushed the goal set by the director Nancy Eberle to raise $200 for the Haven of Hope. The kids raised over $500 in a change drive that was matched by a church member, meaning the children were able to present Haven of Hope officials with a check for $1000. Haven of Hope said they will use the money for supplies and food for their clients. Anyone wanting information about Trinity or North Union are invited to contact both offices at 419.238.9541, or tumcvanwert@gmail.com or northunionumcvw@gmail.com.