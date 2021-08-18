Trinity Friends welcomes new lead pastor

Independent staff and submitted information

Trinity Friends Church recently welcomed new Lead Pastor Matthew McGovern to the church staff and Van Wert community.

Pastor McGovern

Pastor McGovern comes to Van Wert from Hughesville, Pennsylvania, where he served as the family life pastor for 11 years at Hughesville Evangelical Friends Church. He is a graduate of Lycoming College (Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration) and Rawlings School of Divinity, Liberty University (Master of Arts degree in Christian Ministry and Pastoral Counseling). He has over 13 years of experience in ministry, including marital and parental counseling, divorce, grief and trauma recovery, and the organization of children and youth ministries.

He also served as the director of the international youth organization, Young Life, for a number of years.

Pastor McGovern is excited for what God has in store for, not only his own family, but also for Trinity Friends Church and the Van Wert community. He and his wife, Amy, have been married for 23 years. They have been blessed with three children, their son, Ben, 20, and daughter, Laura, 17, who both attend college, and a daughter, Hannah, 14, who will be a student at Van Wert High School this fall.

We would love to have you join us at Trinity Friends Church if you are in need of a church home. TFC’s Worship services are every Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. Kingdom Kids Children’s Ministry is offered at this same time for nursery through elementary grades. Worship services are streamed at https://www.facebook.com/trinityfriendsvanwert. BRICK (Building Relationships In Christ our King) youth group is held each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The church campus is located at 605 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert.

Area residents are invited to join the TFC congregation in welcoming Pastor McGovern and his family to the church and the Van Wert community.