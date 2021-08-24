Law Enforcement 8/24/2021

Van Wert Police

August 23, 2:29 a.m. — Shawannah E. Lowe, 31, of 523 N. Chestnut St., was charged with domestic violence as a result of an incident that occurred at her residence.

August 20, 6:56 p.m. — Caleb A. Heller, 28, of Cincinnati, was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) and possession of marijuana as a result of a traffic stop in the 10000 block of U.S. 127.

August 21, 3:02 p.m. — Desma D. Chesbro, 29, of 401 N. Washington St., Apt. E, was arrested on an outstanding Van Wert Municipal Court warrant while at her residence.

August 16, 8:37 p.m. — Timothy J. Coombs, 56, of 218 Spencer Drive, was charged with assault stemming from an incident at his residence.