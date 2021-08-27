VW native receives finance certification

Independent staff and submitted information

LANSING, Michigan — Van Wert native Larry A. Mengerink, a financial planner and investment planner with Park Lake Advisors, has been authorized by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards (CFP® Board) to use the Certified Financial Planner™ and CFP® certification marks in accordance with CFP Board certification and renewal requirements.

Larry Mengerink

The CFP® marks identify those individuals who have met the rigorous experience and ethical requirements of the CFP Board, have successfully completed financial planning coursework and have passed the CFP® certification examination covering the following areas: the financial planning process, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits, and estate planning.

CFP® professionals also agree to meet ongoing continuing education requirements and to uphold CFP Board’s Code of Ethics and Professional Responsibility, Rules of Conduct and Financial Planning Practice Standards.

“This accomplishment is significant for me as well as for each of my clients,” Mengerink said. “The financial planning process is very personalized and takes a long-term approach that increasingly demands an acute understanding of the complex and ever-changing investment and financial landscape.”

Mengerink, 46, has been a professional in the financial services industry for over 20 years, and works with clients in many states through offices in Okemos and Lansing, Michigan, as well as utilizing virtual meetings.

About Park Lake Advisors

Founded in Lansing, Michigan in 2015, Park Lake Advisors today has offices in both Lansing and Okemos, Michigan. Being independent, our advisors offer a wide array of investment products and services, as well as a variety of insurance products through arrangements with outside insurance companies. For more information about Park Lake Advisors, or about financial services in general, contact Mengerink at 517.887.9905 or visit the Park Lake website at https://parklakeadvisors.com.