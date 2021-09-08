UM congregations put worship into action

Independent staff and submitted information

In an effort to try to get the Trinity and North Union congregations to feel more united after all the COVID separation, to spark some new expressions of their faith, and maybe even start a new tradition, it was decided to use the fifth Sunday in August to put their worship into action.

Over 80 volunteers started arriving in the Trinity UM parking lot around 8:30. Donuts, fruit pieces and breakfast drinks were spread on two tables for anyone to consume.

Church members demonstrate their faith by helping a homeowner. photo submitted by Rex Dolby

A mini service began at 9:15 and at 9:30 the teams assembled, picked up their container of supplies and departed for their job sites. Six of those sites offer assistance to adults and youth in the Van Wert area, two were school Bible houses, two were city parks and one was a home. In addition, there was a prayer team and those who prepared food.

Everyone was at the North Union UMC on Rt. 127 North by noon for a fellowship meal prepared and served by the North Union cooks.

Following the meal, participants reported that they were pleased with the work they did and their interactions with their team members and the worksite host. They also liked the break with tradition, but were quick to add that the next one be scheduled when temperatures are cooler.