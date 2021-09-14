Law Enforcement 9/14/2021

Van Wert Police

September 11, 10:10 p.m. — Sherry L. Ramsey, 45, of 307 N. Market St., was arrested on an outstanding warrant issued in Van Wert Municipal Court.

September 8, 2:39 a.m. — Cari Ann W. McMichael, 22, of 104 Sibley St., was cited for possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia after being discovered in Woodland Cemetery after hours.

September 6, 11:38 p.m. — Sherry L. Ramsey, 35, of 307 N. Market St., was cited for being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

September 6, 2:32 a.m. — Robert E. Thompson, 37, of 234 W. Main St., Apt. 12, was cited for public indecency, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an open container violation while in the 200 block of South Washington Street.

September 5, 10:53 a.m. — Samuel D. Whisman, 29, of 329 1/2 South Ave., was arrested on a warrant issued in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

September 2, 9:14 p.m. — Jerry M. Wallace, 69, of 13914 Convoy Road, was cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated while in the 1100 block of Pratt Street.