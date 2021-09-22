Shultz Huber firm announces promotions

Independent staff and submitted information

Shultz Huber & Associates Inc. announces several recent promotions. Whitney Flora, Cameron Messman, and Logan Petersen have been promoted to in-charge accountants. Caleb Brinegar, Nan Grace, and Tricia Schuette have been promoted to supervisors.

Flora is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) who joined the firm in 2020. She works in the St. Marys office and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Northwestern Ohio. Flora is also a member of the Ohio Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Messman

Grace

Messman is a CPA who joined the firm in 2018. He works in the Van Wert office and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Purdue University. Messman is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Ohio Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Petersen has been with the firm since 2018 and works in the Defiance office. He holds an associate’s degree in accounting from Northwest State Community College, a bachelor’s in accounting from Defiance College, and a master’s degree in accountancy from Ohio University.

Schuette

Brinegar is a CPA who joined the firm in 2014. He works in the Archbold office and has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Ohio University. Outside of work, he donates his time as treasurer of the Fayette Athletic Boosters, is a board member of the Archbold Rotary Club, a board member of the Archbold Chamber of Commerce, and treasurer of the Free Clinic of Fulton County Board.

Grace, a CPA, has been with the firm since 2015 and works in the Van Wert office. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and master’s degree in business administration from Indiana Institute of Technology. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Ohio Society of Certified Public Accountants. She also is a member of the Ohio School Boards Association and serves on the Crestview Local Board of Education.

Schuette is a CPA and has been in the firm’s Van Wert office since 2017. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Indiana University at Fort Wayne. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Ohio Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Supervisors work directly with clients while taking a leadership role in coordinating and managing projects. They also oversee in-charge accountants, staff accountants, and accounting assistants. In-charge accountants work directly with clients and oversee staff accountants and accounting assistants.

The firm is hiring for a variety of public accounting positions in Archbold, Bryan, Defiance, St. Marys, and Van Wert. All experience levels are welcome, including recent graduates with accounting-related degrees. To learn more or to submit a resume, visit www.sha.cpa/career-opportunities.

Shultz Huber & Associates Inc. is a full-service accounting, tax, and business consulting CPA firm specializing in helping businesses and their owners plan for their future and achieve their goals in an ever-changing financial and regulatory environment. Offices are located in Archbold, Bryan, Defiance, St. Marys, and Van Wert, with seven shareholders and 60 employees.