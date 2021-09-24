Straley staff members earn sales awards

Independent staff and submitted information

Straley Realty & Auctioneers Inc. announces that six of its affiliated real estate professionals have earned the 2020-2021 Presidents Sales Club awards presented by the Ohio Realtors.

Straley real estate professionals earning sales awards include (top row, from the left) Jane Germann, Warren Straley, Cassie Bell; (bottom row) Joe Bagley, Anne Hecht, and Chester Straley.

Realtor Chester Straley was awarded the Award of Excellence for having in excess of $5 million in sales between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021. This is a very rare award to receive in Van Wert County.

Realtors Warren Straley and Joe Bagley were awarded the Award of Distinction for each having in excess of $2.5 million in sales during this timeframe.

Receiving the Award of Achievement for $1 million to $2.5 million in sales were Jane Germann, Anne Brecht, and Cassie Bell.

Ohio Realtors officially award qualifying members the “President’s Sales Club Award” designation in four recognition levels for outstanding sales performance in the real estate industry. Ohio Realtors is the largest professional trade association in Ohio. Just over 10 percent of Ohio’s real estate professionals have attained this honor. All OAR members in good standing were eligible for the award.