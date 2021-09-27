Law Enforcement 9/27/2021

Van Wert Police

September 24, 9:04 p.m. — Brandon W. Story, 41, of 615 N. Market St., was cited for domestic violence for an incident that occurred in the 300 block of East Main Street. Story was also cited for disorderly conduct two hours later while at Van Wert Health.

September 25, 11:06 a.m. — Andrew J. Grenzebach, 19, of 747 S. Shannon St., was arrested on an outstanding warrant issued in Findlay Municipal Court, with an additional charge of being in illegal possession of a concealed weapon, while in the 100 block of West Ervin Road.

September 24, 8 p.m. — Shawannah E. Lowe, 31, of 523 N. Chestnut St., was arrested on a warrant issued in Van Wert Municipal Court while in the 500 block of Monroe Street.

September 23, 9:13 a.m. — Dwayne S. Watts, 35, of 314 Woodland Ave., was cited for domestic violence for an incident that occurred at his residence.

September 22, 9:10 p.m. — Logan M. Jaggers. 20, of 317 North St., was cited for domestic violence for an incident that occurred at his residence.

September 21, 2:30 p.m. — Barbara A. Landers, 54, of Oakwood, was charged with theft for an alleged shoplifting incident at the local Walmart store.

September 22, 12:27 p.m. — Lyndell M. Ramos, 35, of Wauseon, was arrested at the Comfort Inn on North Washington Street in connection with a warrant issued in Paulding County Municipal Court.