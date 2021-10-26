Law Enforcement 10/26/2021
Van Wert Police
October 18 – KC Kerns, 40, of Van Wert, was arrested for criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.
October 18 – Jeffery Adam Craft, 40, of Van Wert, was arrested on a warrant out of Van Wert Municipal Court.
October 19 – Zachary Scott Craig, 42, of Van Wert, was arrested by order of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority.
October 19 – Jason Rohdy, 36, of Van Wert, was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct.
October 20 – Regina Mathews, 48, of Van Wert, was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Van Wert Municipal Court.
October 21 – Jordan Vickery, no age given, was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Van Wert Municipal Court.
October 21 – Kaiden TJ Fountain, 18, of Van Wert, was arrested for theft for allegedly stealing bottles of liquor from Walmart.
October 23 – Daniel Craig, 39, of Van Wert, was arrested on a warrant from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections.
October 23 – Crystal Kalin, 24, of Van Wert, was arrested for domestic violence following an incident at a Shaffer Street home.
POSTED: 10/26/21 at 5:08 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement