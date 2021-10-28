Liberty Baptist Church to host singing duo

The Newcomers will bring their singing act to Liberty Baptist Church on Friend Day.

Dave and Arvida Newcomer live in Hoagland, Indiana. Dave was born and raised in Marion, Indiana, and Arvida was born in Hutchinson, Kansas. After the loss of both of their spouses to cancer, God blessed them by uniting them in marriage nine years ago this month. Dave just retired in February from 36 years as a minister of music. Arvida is an anointed singer and has traveled many years sharing the gospel through song. One of Arvida’s highlights has been to have the honor of singing the National Anthem at a Cincinnati Red’s baseball game.

The Newcomers will perform a mini-concert at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, November 7, at the Liberty Baptist Church, 501 E. Third Street in Van Wert. The performance will take place during the worship service in the church’s main auditorium.

“Our Friend Day will start out with a light breakfast in the church lobby at 9:15 a.m. then Sunday School for all ages at 9:30 a.m. and the Special Friend Day Service at 10:45 a.m. followed by a free Fried Chicken Dinner in the church’s Fellowship Hall,” Pastor Jim Burns said. “The public is invited to attend and everything is free.”

Liberty Baptist Church is located just five blocks east of the Van Wert Historical Museum in the former Horace Mann School building.

For more information, check the church’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/libertybaptistvanwertoh.