Local church hosting Thanksgiving dinner

Van Wert independent

Trinity Friends Church at 605 N. Franklin Street in Van Wert will host a Community Thanksgiving Dinner from 12-4 p.m. Thursday, November 25, in the Family Life Center.

Anyone in need of a warm meal, pleasant company or both this holiday is welcome to enjoy the dinner or carryout free of charge.

Home delivery options are available by calling the church office at 419.238.2788 by 4 p.m. Wednesday, November 24.