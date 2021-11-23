Law Enforcement 11/23/2021

Van Wert Police

November 21, 9:38 p.m. — Andrew N. Lyons, 33, of 123 S. Washington St., was arrested at that address on a felony warrant issued in Marion County Common Pleas Court.

November 20, 2:20 a.m. — Brandon D. Davis, 34, of 303 S. Tyler St., was charged with domestic violence as a result of an incident at his residence.

November 18, 5:51 a.m. — Troy B. Miller, 58, of 628 N. Walnut St., was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired, a felony of the third degree, following a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Washington Street.

November 17, 9:49 a.m. — Kameron N. Cooper, 35, of 357 W. Crawford St., was served with a warrant issued in Van Wert Municipal Court.

November 14, 12:22 a.m. — Chad W. Diltz, 45, of 407 S. Walnut St., was charged with domestic violence in connection with an incident that occurred at his residence.