Christmas kickoff at Trinity Friends Church

Trinity Friends Church will host the very first annual Christmas Wonderland, a community wide event to kick off the holy season from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, December 5.

Everyone is invited to join in on free fun for all ages, including food, cookie decorating, a hot chocolate bar, games and stockings for the kids, and Christmas carols led by the Trinity Friends Church Worship Team.

The halls will be decorated with Christmas trees and wreaths entered into the church’s Christmas Decorating Challenge. Those who attend may vote for a favorite tree or wreath with a minimum $1 donation, with all proceeds benefiting 2022 mission trips to Mississippi and Alaska. The winner of this decorating challenge will be given a “traveling” prize until the 2022 Christmas Wonderland, when that person will have a chance to compete again.

Trinity Friends Church is located at 605 N. Franklin Street, Van Wert.