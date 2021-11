Live nativity drive-through

The Jennings Road Church of Christ will host its annual live nativity drive-through event from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, December 3, and Saturday, December 4, at 1124 Jennings Road in Van Wert. Those who attend will be able to see live animals, including camels, creative costumes, and the manger scene, all from the car. The event is free to the community, though donations will be accepted. Photo provided