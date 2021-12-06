Christmas at the Manger

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 160 W. Sycamore Street in Van Wert is happy to announce the return of “Christmas At The Manger” from 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, December 11. The St. Mark’s family invites everyone to participate in some favorite Christmas traditions, including decorating Christmas cookies, creating ornaments for the Christmas tree, meeting “Flower”, hearing the Christmas Story, and having pictures taken at the manger. All activities are free of charge. For more information, call 419.238.6336.