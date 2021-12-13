FUMC announces “The King and Me”

Submitted information

First United Methodist Church, 113 W. Central Avenue in Van Wert, has announced the children’s Christmas musical “The King and Me” at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, December 19. Doors will open 6 p.m.

The musical is a fun story about a girl who has always dreamed of converting sleepy little Bethlehem into a tourist attraction by opening a theme park – Royal World. The Grand Opening is about to take place, but they are running into some hilarious roadblocks.

The music is fun and upbeat and the story will bring laughter. But its most important message is, of course, the Christ Child.

If you are looking for a home church or haven’t been to worship for a while, the loving congregation of First United Methodist and Pastor Chris Farmer invite you to join us on any Sunday as you are able. Casual worship is at 8:15 a.m. and traditional is at 10:45 a.m.

Weekly services are streamed live at vanwertfirst.net.