Law Enforcement 12/28/2021

Van Wert Police

December 26, 3:16 p.m. — Brandon D. Davis, 34, of 303 S. Tyler St., was charged with assault for an incident that occurred in the 1100 block of South Shannon Street.

December 25, 10:54 a.m. — Jason J. Guadalupe Stepleton, 37, of 131 Balyeat Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct after officers were sent to investigate a noise complaint at his residence.

December 22, 11:22 a.m. — Ryan A. Diltz, 24, of 232 N. Chestnut St., was cited for domestic violence for an incident that occurred in the 400 block of North Race Street.

December 17, 2:58 p.m. — Brandon N. Decker, 24, of 113 W. Main St., was charged with domestic violence for an incident that occurred at his residence.