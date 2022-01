Roundtable discussion…

All Convoy area businesses are invited to a roundtable discussion on how to attract new businesses to the village. The “Gather 2 Grow 2022” meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 18, at the Convoy Municipal Building. Van Wert Area Economic Development Executive Director Stacy Adam and business owner Tim Slusher will share suggestions and consult with anyone wishing to start a new business. Photo submitted