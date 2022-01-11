Entrepreneurship Fair set for Feb. 5

VW independent staff and submitted information

Local residents looking for a chance to start their own business will want to consider attending the annual Entrepreneurship Fair, scheduled for Saturday, February 5, in the training room at The Kenn-Feld Group, 10305 Liberty Union Road, Van Wert.

Organizers include representatives from the Van Wert Area Economic Development Office, Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Van Wert, and Rhodes State Small Business Development Center.

Anyone who dreams of starting a business is encouraged to attend this free event. Registration will begin at 8:45 a.m. that day, with a panel of local entrepreneurs scheduled to share their journey at 9 a.m. This event will also serve as the kick-off to the Business Plan Challenge.

A free Entrepreneurship Fair is scheduled for Saturday, February 5, at the Kenn-Feld Group in Van Wert. Photo provided

The free Entrepreneurship Fair offers a wide variety of assistance, counseling and information to promising entrepreneurs and emerging new businesses. There will be speakers on a number of business-related topics, including “Starting Right: What’s First”, “Financing and Incentives”, and an “Ask the Experts” session where area professionals will answer questions from those participating in the event.

A special element to the fair is the announcement of the Business Plan Challenge, where individuals looking to begin a business in Van Wert County can create, submit, and present a business plan to a panel of judges for the chance to win business development funds.

Preparing a business plan allows individuals the time to put thought on paper, do the necessary research, and attend business counseling sessions offered locally by the Rhodes State Small Business Development Center.

For more information, call the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation at 419.238.2999.