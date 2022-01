Law Enforcement 1/11/2022

Van Wert Police

January 6, 3:37 p.m. – Jessica Sauder, 30, of Van Wert, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Van Wert Municipal Court.

January 5, 2:07 p.m. – Nicole Martin, 27, of Van Wert, was arrested on a Van Wert Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.

January 5, 12:46 p.m. – Ruth Ann Caldwell, 29, of Van Wert, was arrested on a warrant from the Adult Parole Authority.

January 4, 2:15 a.m. – Wade A. Kraner, 54, of Ohio City, was charged with criminal mischief.

January 3, 3:34 p.m. – Samuel Joseph Cassidy, 20, of Van Wert, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court.