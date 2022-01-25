Law Enforcement 1/25/2022

Van Wert Police

January 23, 8:02 p.m. – Quinton Rinehart, 23, of Van Wert, was arrested for domestic violence in connection with an incident in the 600 block of Thatcher St.

January 22, 9:57 a.m. – Dustin Cooper, 37, of Van Wert, was arrested for OVI and on various warrants.

January 21, 10:50 p.m. – Corbin Cornelius, 21, was arrested in the 100 block of North Harrison St. on a warrant from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.

January 21, 1:00 a.m. – Michael Riegel, 53, of Van Wert, was arrested for open container on Spencer Street.

January 14, 10:50 p.m. – Two teens, ages 17 and 16, both from Van Wert, were arrested for underage possession of alcohol and obstructing official business after a stop on Town Center Blvd. A third teen, 16, of Van Wert, was arrested for OVI.

January 12, no time listed – Jeffery Kallas, 21, of Van Wert was arrested in the 400 block of Shannon Street on outstanding warrants.

January 12, 8:13 p.m. – Brandon Dewayne Davis, 34, of Van Wert, was arrested at a South Tyler Street home for violating a protection order.

January 10, 10:24 a.m. – Michael Dunn, 34, of Latty, was arrested on Van Wert Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.

January 10, 9:01 a.m. – Taylor Baker, 30, of Van Wert, was arrested in the 700 block of West Main Street for violating probation and possession of drug paraphernalia.