First Federal continues as NPAC sponsor

Van Wert Live is honored to present First Federal of Van Wert as a 2022 annual sponsor. First Federal is committed to the Van Wert Live mission to provide entertainment that is so good it demands a return. This $10,000 partnership goes directly to bringing the shows and keeping ticket prices low.

First Federal of Van Wert has been a valued partner of The Niswonger since its inception. The First Federal Lecture Hall of The Niswonger, located off of the lobby, welcomes thousands of guests each year through business meetings, school functions, and special events.

Pictured left to right are: Thad Eikenbary, Diana Cearns, Tafi Stober, Quincy Thompson, Susie Grimes and Brian Renner. Photo submitted

“First Federal is proud to be an Annual Sponsor for 2022,” Brian Renner, CEO of First Federal of Van Wert said. “We are excited about the terrific entertainment options that the Niswonger Performing Arts Center provides for the Van Wert community. It’s incredible to have so many wonderful concerts, Broadway plays and children’s shows right here in Van Wert, and First Federal is thrilled to be able to be a part of this excitement.”

Van Wert Live is located at 10700 State Rt 118 South, Van Wert, and presents entertainment at the Niswonger Peforming Arts Center, the grandstand at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, and at Fountain Park in downtown Van Wert.

Find out more information at www.vanwertlive.com.