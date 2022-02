Law Enforcement 2/15/2022

Van Wert Police

February 13, 9:19 p.m. – Lynn Jerome, 61, of Van Wert, was arrested for OVI in the 200 block of E. Main St.

February 11, 6:37 p.m. – Ann Kirk, 34, of Van Wert, was arrested for domestic violence after an incident in the 200 block of Burt St.

February 10, 9:41 a.m. – Landon J. Clifton, 36, of Van Wert, was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant in the 600 block of Concrete St.

February 9, 7:39 a.m. – Rickey Lynn Shupe, 41, of Van Wert, was arrested for obstruction of official business and on an outstanding felony warrant from Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

February 8 – Desma Deanna Chesbro, 30, of Van Wert, was arrested at Comfort Inn on N. Washington on a warrant from Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

February 8 – Destiney Ramos, 25, of Middle Point, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert County Common Pleas Court as she checked in for probation.

February 3 – Sean T. Ramos, 27, of Van Wert, was arrested on a warrant in the 800 block of George St.

February 2 – Lindsay Pavlides, 27, of Van Wert was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

January 28 – Jeremy Paige, 38, of Van Wert, was arrested for domestic violence after an incident in the 300 block of Gordon Avenue.