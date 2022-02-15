Van Wert Cinemas undergoing upgrades

VW independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert Cinemas has been under new ownership since June, 2020 and during that time, improvements have been made to make going to the movies the best experience possible, with the most notable improvement being new luxury seating.

Van Wert Cinemas is currently in the beginning stages of installing laser projectors and ATMOS sound systems in Cinemas 1 and 2. Laser projectors will offer a picture that is crisp and clear while the ATMOS sound will make moviegoers feel like they are in the middle of the action.

The updates should be completed during the first or second week of March.