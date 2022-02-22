First Baptist Church welcomes Gillespie

First Baptist Church invites you to a morning with Reasons for Hope speaker, Bob Gillespie, this Sunday, February 27, with two different sessions at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Bob will be presenting “The Gathering Storm” at 9:30 a.m. This session addresses the secular humanist’s persistent attempt to subvert Christian values and morality and how we can prepare ourselves and our children for this storm.

At 10:30 a.m. Bob will present “Eyewitness History.” Those who disbelieve the Bible have devised another explanation of how we got here without God. We have an Eyewitness to all of history from the beginning to the end. God told us how He created a perfect earth but because Adam sinned, we now live in a broken world where all of us need a Savior. From the global flood, the changing of languages, and the scattering of people across the earth, we have a witness given to us by someone who was there, and we expect observations in the present to confirm these events.

Bob’s passion is to proclaim the authority and accuracy of the Bible and to engage the minds and hearts of believers and unbelievers so they may experience the realities of the Word of God.

Bob and his wife Lois have degrees from Cedarville University and Bob has his master’s from Clark’s Summit Seminary in Pennsylvania. They both spent 14 years teaching in Christian schools in Ohio and another 10 years teaching missionary kids in West Africa. Bob taught science, history, and Bible, always emphasizing why his students can believe the whole Bible. The Gillespies were with Answers in Genesis for nearly eight years as a conference and camp speaker traveling through the U.S., Togo, and the Philippines. Today, Bob and Lois travel together with Reasons for Hope.

Please join us this Sunday as Bob teaches how believing in Genesis as literal history is important, how to answer the questions that convince so many they can’t believe the Bible, and how to reach a generation that thinks the Bible is a myth.

First Baptist Church is located at 13887 Jennings Road, Van Wert. Pastor Ben Brown and First Baptist warmly welcome visitors and those who are looking for a church home. A nursery is available during both services.