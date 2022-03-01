Law Enforcement 3/1/2022

Van Wert Police

February 27, 2:21 p.m. – Officers received a report of a trailer stolen from a Burt St. residence.

February 27, 2:16 a.m. – Eugene Munson Jr., 39, of Van Wert, was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated following an incident in the 400 block of North Tyler St.

February 27, 12:13 a.m. – A 16-year-old Grover Hill resident was arrested in downtown Van Wert for OVI and other drug related crimes.

February 26, 12:55 p.m. – A local bank reported two checks stolen from an Ohio City resident had been filled out for $195.

February 26, 12:35 p.m. – Michael Derek Hipsley, 37, of Van Wert, was arrested for OVI after an incident in the 400 block of West Main St.

February 25, 10:54 a.m. – James Robert Jewel, 39, of Van Wert, was arrested for criminal trespassing, criminal damaging and obstructing official business.

February 25, 9:19 a.m. – Alanna Rose Edens, 26, of Van Wert, was arrested in the 300 block of Woodland Avenue on an unspecified felony warrant.

February 25, 9:09 a.m. – Taylor Shae Baker, 30, of Van Wert, was arrested for a probation violation after an incident in the 800 block of George St.

February 24, 1:39 a.m. – Kendra Leigh Kessler, 26, of Van Wert, was arrested on a Hardin County Municipal Court.

February 21, 23:39 a.m. – Michael Speakman, 30, of Van Wert, was arrested on a probation holder warrant.

February 19 – Chapo Gusman, 29, no address listed, was arrested on for disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an incident in the 700 block of West Main St.

February 18 – Michael Clark, 25, of Van Wert, was arrested in the 800 block of E. Main St. on an unspecified warrant.

February 15 – Timothy Richard Schnepp, 35, of Van Wert, was arrested on a felony warrant while at Van Wert Municipal Court.