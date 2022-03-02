Actor to appear at VW Cinemas for CHP

Submitted information

Daniel Roebuck, an actor best known for roles including Deputy Marshal Robert Biggs in The Fugitive and its spinoff film U.S. Marshals, plus television roles in Lost, Matlock and more, is coming to Van Wert Sunday, March 13 for a special showing of a 2017 film he wrote, directed, and starred in called, “Getting Grace.”

Daniel Roebuck

Donna Saunders, owner of the Van Wert Cinemas, befriended Roebuck at a cinema convention last year. Roebuck offered to come to her theaters in Bryan and Van Wert to present Getting Grace and to meet patrons, take photos, and sign autographs.

Roebuck will be at Van Wert Cinemas for a “Red Carpet Event” during all showings on March 13 – 12 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m., and 9 p.m.

Getting Grace is about a teen dying of cancer who crashes a funeral home to find out what will happen to her after she dies, but ends up teaching an awkward funeral director how to celebrate life. The film is rated PG-13 and was the winner of five awards at the Northeast Film Festival.

“The film deals with the subject of the end-of-life and dying in an honest and humorous manner,” Saunders said. “We partnered with our local hospice agency here in Van Wert, CHP Home Care & Hospice, to make this a community event.”

Hospice staff from CHP will attend showings on March 13 to answer questions about the services it provides locally for people facing a terminal illness. All of the admissions proceeds from the film’s showings from March 11 – 17 are being donated to CHP Home Care & Hospice, a nonprofit, 501c3 organization.