Law Enforcement 3/14/2022

Van Wert Police

March 13, 12:19 a.m. – Matthew Glass of Payne was arrested on a probation violation and for impersonating a peace officer in the 400 block of W. Ervin Rd.

March 12, 2 a.m. – Ethan Sheckels, 18, of Van Wert, Landon Nowak, 18, of Grover Hill and a 16-year-old Van Wert boy were charged with underage consumption after an incident in the 200 block of S. Tyler St.

March 9, 7:49 a.m. – three missing juveniles from the Marsh Foundation were charged with obstructing official businesses after being found in the 1200 block of E. Jackson St.

March 9, 1:25 p.m. – Steven Stone, 33, of Van Wert was arrested for domestic violence after an incident in the 900 block of E. Main St.

March 9, 2:46 p.m. – Joseph A. Mohr Jr., 45, of Van Wert was arrested due to violating terms of his parole.

In addition to the above reports, the Van Wert Police Department observed eight junk violations during the reporting period.