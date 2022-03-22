Broussard to speak at Delphos St. John’s

Submitted information

Karlo Broussard will present “Religion: Why Should I Care?” at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Delphos St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.

Broussard is a dynamic and gifted Catholic speaker for Catholic Answers.

It’s often said that what people need (especially teenagers and young adults) is not Aquinas’s Five Ways for proving God’s existence but a reason to care about religion in the first place. How do we pique the interest of those who are apathetic to the big questions that religion says it has answers to?

In this talk, Karlo suggests that the key is to help people identify the one thing that every person cares about: happiness. And inasmuch as happiness is linked to religion, it becomes clear why religion matters.

This event is free and open to the public.