Law Enforcement 3/22/2022

Van Wert Police

March 20, 11 p.m. – Rebecca Greber, 41, of Van Wert, was arrested for domestic violence after an incident at 330 N. Wayne St.

March 18, 4:52 p.m. – received a menacing report in the 400 block of S. Washington St.

March 18, 5:08 a.m. – received a report of an unruly juvenile in the 800 block of W. Main St.

March 17, 1:45 p.m. – received a report of an assault in the 300 block of Burt St.

March 17, 11 a.m. – received a report of a domestic violence incident in the 200 block of N. Walnut St.

March 17, 9:11 a.m. – arrested Kramer Thomas Vincent Burkhead, 26, of Van Wert, and Steran Dirham, 29, of Van Wert, for breaking and entering after an incident in the 100 block of Burt St.

March 15, 11:01 p.m. – an assault was reported on Bell Ave.

March 15, 8:03 p.m. – received a report of a domestic dispute in the 500 block of N. Race St.

March 15, 5:23 p.m. – received a report of breaking and entering in the 600 block of N. Washington St.

March 15, 2:59 a.m. – arrested Dustin Lockhart of Narragansett, Rhode Island, for criminal damaging after an incident in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

March 13, 3 p.m. – Christopher Spanos, no age given, was charged with camping/using a vehicle for living quarters within the city limits.

March 13, 2:30 p.m. – received a menacing report in the 200 block of Burt St.