Maynards to sing at Grover Hill Zion UMC

VW independent staff

Mark and Cindy Maynard, 2019 Mountain State Gospel Awards Duet of the Year winners, will perform at Grover Hill Zion United Methodist Church during the morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 3.

The Maynards have just made a new album and look forward to sharing it with worshippers.

The church is at 204 S. Harrison St., Grover Hill.