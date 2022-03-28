St. Mark’s sets 2022 Holy Week schedule

VW independent staff

St. Mark’s Evangelical Church in Van Wert has set the church’s Holy Week schedule for the week of April 10.

April 10, Palm Sunday – Worship services at 8 and 10:30 a.m., with the 10:30 service live streamed on Facebook.

April 14, Maundy Thursday – Holy Communion at 12 and 7:30 p.m., with the noon service live streamed on Facebook.

April 15, Good Friday –Tenebrae Service at 8 p.m. with Adult Choir Cantata, live streamed on Facebook.

April 17, Easter Sunday – 7 a.m., Holy Communion Sunrise Service; 8 a.m., Easter fundraiser breakfast to support Raegan Roehm’s mission trip; 10:30 am—Holy Communion Service, live streamed on Facebook; 10:40 a.m., Noah’s Park Children’s Church.

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church is located at the corner of N. Washington and Sycamore streets.

For more information, go to stmarkslutheranvw.org.