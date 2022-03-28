Van Wert Police blotter 3/28/2022

Van Wert Police

March 26, 9:42 p.m. – Garick Hough, 30, of Ohio City, was arrived for violating a civil protection order after an incident in the 500 block of W. Main St.

March 26, 9:24 p.m. – a burglary report was taken in the 800 block of Shaffer St.

March 26, 11:32 a.m. – received a report of a break-in to an outbuilding in the 800 block of E. Main St.

March 26, 10:26 a.m. – received a report of criminal damaging at Franklin Park.

March 24, 1:21 a.m. – received a report of a theft from a business in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

March 23, 9:04 a.m. – received a report of a possible protection order violation in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

March 22, 10:33 p.m. – received a report of an unruly juvenile in the 900 block of E. Sycamore St.

March 22, 6:29 p.m. – received a report of a missing juvenile in the 700 block of N. Washington St.

March 22, 9:45 a.m. – Kevin Owen Davis Jr., 32, of Van Wert, was arrested for criminal damaging after an incident at Van Wert Municipal Court.

March 21, 7:50 p.m. – Gregory Whisman, 64, of Columbus, was arrested for open container after a traffic stop on E. Ervin Road.