VWCO daily activity log 3/25-3/27/2022

Note: The information provided by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.

Friday March 25, 2022

1:28 a.m. – Deputies assist Ohio State Highway Patrol in searching for a subject involved in a hit skip crash.

7:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Middle Point to investigate a burglar alarm.

10:15 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to the Village of Convoy reference to a stray dog.

11:44 a.m. – Dispatched EMS to the Village of Wren for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

12:12 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to the Village of Convoy reference to a stray dog.

2:20 p.m. – Subject from the Village of Ohio City came on station and spoke with deputies about a domestic violence incident.

3:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a subject found laying along the roadway.

8:21 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire Department to a location in the Village of Ohio City for a possible structure fire in the upstairs of a residence. No injuries were reported. Deputies responded to assist with traffic.

9:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a subject along the roadway with a disabled bicycle.

10:15 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire EMS to a location in Pleasant Township for an ill subject.

Saturday, March 26, 2022

10:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Willshire Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

10:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

10:23 a.m. – Deputies assist with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert going to Ridge Cemetery.

12:05 p.m. – Dog Warden checked a location in the City of Van Wert for a stray dog.

1:17 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a location in Liberty Township to assist a subject who had fallen.

1:51 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to the Village of Scott for a stray dog.

3:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to investigate a reported assault. During the investigation a subject was found to have an active warrant issued out of Macomb County Michigan. Darren Brooks was taken into custody on the Michigan warrant, and was transported to Van Wert Correctional Facility pending extradition.

11:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Ohio City. Garrick Hough was taken into custody for violation of a protection order on a incident that occurred in the City of Van Wert. Subject was transported to Van Wert Correctional Facility.

Sunday, March 27, 2022

4:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Tully Township to check the report of reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

5:25 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a location in Willshire Township.

8:51 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a ill subject.

1124 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to assist with a subject being combative.

12:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a area in Tully Township to investigate the report of reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

1:27 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a location in Liberty Township for a ill subject.

1:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Union Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

2:37 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a area in the City of Van Wert for a stray dog.

7:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Hoaglin Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.