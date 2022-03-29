VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/28/22

Monday March 28, 2022

5:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Jackson Township to take a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:33 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a subject with frequent falls.

9:30 a.m. – Deputies took a report from a Tully Township resident ref to fraudulent activity on a credit card.

9:31 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Ridge Township for a subject who had fallen.

11:45 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in Liberty Township for a subject who was confused.

2:32 p.m. – Deputies assisted a subject with proper installation of a child car seat.

3:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant at the Van Wert Correctional Facility to Lindsay Pavlides. The warrant was issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court.

9:00 p.m. – Deputies spoke with subjects in the Village of Elgin ref a dispute over a car title.