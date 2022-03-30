VWCO Sheriff activity log 3/30/2022

Tuesday March 29, 2022

8:38 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in Willshire Township to check for a reported stray dog.

10:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Liberty Township to check for report of a tractor-trailer truck with a tire fire. The vehicle was located and the Ohio City Fire Department responded to the scene.

12:08 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject who had fallen and injured their head.

1:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Liberty Township to take a report for a stop sign that was run over by a motor vehicle.

2:31 p.m. – Deputies took a report of threats from a subject in Pleasant Township.

2:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township to investigate a theft report.

2:55 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence in Liberty Township in reference to a stray dog on the property.

4:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Jennings Township to investigate the report of a possible breaking and entering.

5:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire to assist with a unruly juvenile.

11:44 p.m. – Ohio City EMS was dispatched to a location in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

11:46 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a subject with a nose bleed.