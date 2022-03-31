VWCO Sheriff activity log 3/30/2022

Wednesday March 30, 2022

1:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township on the report of a unwanted subject on the property.

3:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to the City of Delphos and took custody of Rebecca Lynn Ayers on a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

7:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Liberty Township for report of a stop sign being down.

8:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject back to their vehicle in Ridge Township.

8:48 a.m. – Dispatched the Willshire and Wren Fire Departments to a location in the Village of Willshire for report of a semi truck with tires on fire. Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted at the scene.

9:11 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in the City of Van Wert for report of a stray dog being aggressive.

9:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject who was locked out of their vehicle.

9:59 a.m. – Deputies assisted a citizen with proper installation of a car seat.

1:39 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

9:24 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court to Andrew Grenzebach for failure to appear. He is being held at the Van Wert Correctional Facility pending court hearing.