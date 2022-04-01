VWCO Sheriff activity log 3/31/2022

Thursday March 31, 2022

12:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township for a utility pole down in the roadway.

1:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a burglary alarm at a location in Jackson Township.

1:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Willshire Township for tree down in the roadway.

3:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Liberty Township for a utility pole down in the roadway.

3:49 a.m. – Deputies assisted Van Wert Police on a burglary alarm in the City of Van Wert.

5:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

6:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Tully Township to check a reported reckless operation.

7:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Tully Township for report of utility poles down.

7:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Washington Township for report of utility poles and lines down in the roadway.

7:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Harrison Township for a unruly juvenile.

8:54 a.m. – Dispatched EMS to a location in Willshire Township for a subject with muscle spasms.

10:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Harrison Township for a burglary alarm.

11:56 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS and Van Wert EMS to a location in the Village of Wren for a unconscious subject.

3:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Union Township to check for a disabled vehicle.

8:14 p.m. – Deputies took custody of Ashley R. Sterling on a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for aggravated possession of drugs. She was taken to Van Wert Correctional Facility pending her court appearance.

8:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Ohio City to take a report of harassment and threats.