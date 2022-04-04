Van Wert Police blotter 4/4/2022

Van Wert Police

Sunday, April 3, 11:18 a.m. – received a report of a protection order violation in the 300 block of North Race St.

Saturday, April 2, 5:42 a.m. – received a report of a disorderly conduct incident in the 800 block of West Main St.

Friday, April 1, no time given – received a report of a domestic violence incident that occurred in the 100 block of South Shannon St.

Thurday, March 31, no time given – arrested Jessica Frietag and Donald Lewis of Van Wert for criminal tresspassing and drug related charges, after they were found inside the Anthony Wayne School during a training exercise for the Van Wert Police Department’s Special Response Team.

Thursday, March 31, no time given – Kendra Leigh Keesler, 26, of Van Wert, was arrested for obstructing official business after an incident in the 100 block of Wall St.

Thursday, March 31, no time given – received a report of a motor vehicle theft in the 600 block of North Race St.

Thursday, March 4:16 p.m. – took a report referencing obstruction of official business in the 400 block of South Shannon St.

Thursday, March 31, 5:53 a.m. – Dawnica Kindres, no age given, was arrested for domestic violence after an incident in the 600 block of North Race St.

Wednesday, March 30, 7:54 a.m. – Garick J. Hough, 30, of Ohio City, was arrested for violating a civil protection order after an incident in the 200 block of North Washington St.

Tuesday, March 29, no time given – a domestic violence incident was reported in the 300 block of North Race St. No charges were filed.

Tuesday, March 29, 7 a.m. – received a report of criminal damaging at the Goedde Building.



Monday, March 28, 12:30 p.m. – Walmart reported the theft of several tools.

Monday, March 28, 10:52 a.m. – received a theft report in the 1000 block of Park St.

Sunday, March 27, 1:19 p.m. – a domestic dispute was reported in the 10000 block of Greenville Road.