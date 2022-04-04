VWCO Sheriff’s activity log: 4/1-4/3/2022

Note: the information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a Detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.

Friday April 01, 2022

3:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police on a domestic violence arrest.

8:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Harrison Township to take a report for a hit skip accident where a mailbox was struck.

11:29 a.m.- Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject who was locked out of their vehicle.

11:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Hoaglin Township for report of a car motor vehicle crash. Vehicle drove off the right side of the roadway striking a guardrail, unit then went airborne and came down on top of the guardrail, then came down the roadway and then rolled onto its top. The driver claimed no injury at the scene.

1:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Union Township for report of a report of a car versus semi accident. Deputies assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol on scene.

4:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to investigate the report of a reckless operation.

6:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Washington Township to assist with cattle that was loose.

8:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township on the report of a stray dog.

8:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to investigate the report of a domestic dispute.

9:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist on a report of a possible fire.

10:51 p.m. – Dispatched EMS to a location in Harrison Township for a subject with back and chest pain.

Saturday April 02, 2022

1:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Hoaglin Township for report of a motor vehicle crash involving one vehicle, no injuries reported. The driver of the vehicle was found to be intoxicated and was issued a citation for OVI and failure to control. Subject was issued a court date and released to family.

8:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township for report of a stray dog on the property.

9:34 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant to Garick Hough. The warrant was issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a community control violation. He is being held at the Van Wert Correctional Facility.

9:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert for report of a stray dog.

11:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Jennings Township to act as a peace officer.

3:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire for a possible theft.

4:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Tully Township to investigate the report of reckless operation.

5:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Middle Point for a noise complaint.

5:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

7:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to assist a subject locked out of the vehicle.

8:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.



9:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Jackson Township to check the report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

10:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police at a scene.

Sunday April 03, 2022

12:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to Van Wert Corrections to serve a warrant on Kelly G. Bishop issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Subject was arrested by Delphos Police and transported to the Van Wert Correctional Facility pending court.

2:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township for report of a male subject being disorderly and trying to harm himself. Subject was taken to Van Wert Health for evaluation.

5:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to investigate a burglary alarm.

11:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Willshire Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

1:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Convoy to speak with a resident reference to suspicious activity.

2:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Tully Township to investigate an open line 911 call with no response from the caller.

4:09 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location in the Village of Convoy for a seizure.

4:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Middle Point and took custody of Thomas Roberts Jr. on a charge from Van Wert Police for violation of a protection order.

5:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Ohio City on a noise complaint.

6:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Tully Township to investigate a report of inappropriate material sent to a juvenile.

8:28 p.m. – Deputies conducted a traffic stop at a location in Union Township. Deputies recovered a green leafy substance, believed to be marijuana. The substance was seized for destruction.

10:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Jennings Township of a complaint of a stray dog.