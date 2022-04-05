VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/4/2022

Monday, April 4, 2022

8:35 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire Department to a commercial structure fire in Tully Township, for report of fire in the ceiling. Deputies responded to assist with traffic until the CERT arrived. Convoy received mutual aid from Van Wert, Payne, and Monroeville Fire Departments.

10:04 a.m. – Deputies assist the Van Wert Police at a location in the City of Van Wert.

12:06 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.

1:38 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a location in Liberty Township for a subject who was ill.

3:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Ridge Township for a possible attempted breaking and entering.

4:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Ohio City to investigate the report of a possible fight.

6:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Convoy in reference to a dog being attacked by another dog.

9:26 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS in the Village of Convoy for an infant having a seizure.